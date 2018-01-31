Man wanted in connection with Danville Dairy Queen robbery

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police have identified a suspect in Monday night's Dairy Queen robbery.

Richard Dunn, 32, of Lexington, North Carolina, is charged with robbery.

Police responded to the scene at 8:41 p.m. and say Dunn had a knife and took an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt, according to police.

Police say he was last seen driving a black 2014 Ford Fusion bearing North Carolina tags ELY-2180.

Dunn is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds.

He is also wanted by police in Salisbury, North Carolina, on a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon in relation to a Family Dollar robbery in Salisbury

