Martinsville City Jail inmate sentenced for escaping custody

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - A Martinsville City Jail inmate charged with escaping custody will spend more than a year behind bars for the crime.

Dekey Penn has pleaded guilty to escaping custody without force.

He was sentenced to five years in prison with three and 1/2 years suspended.

In September 2017, Penn reportedly walked away from the city garbage truck he was riding on as part of his work detail.

A manhunt by local, state and federal authorities ensued and he was found in Henry County about two months later.

