Martinsville man hospitalized after pedestrian-involved crash

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - A 54-year-old Martinsville man is recovering after being hit by a car while crossing the road, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

Police say the pedestrian-involved crash happened at 9:54 p.m. on Starling Avenue. The man was not at an intersection at the time of the crash.

A Honda Fit was going north when it hit Gerald Carter, who was not in a crosswalk, according to police.

Carter was transported to SOVAH Hospital of Martinsville and then to Carilion Hospital in Roanoke.

Police say he is in stable condition.

Police say there are no charges pending at this time, which is why 10 News has decided to not name the driver.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.