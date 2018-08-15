Pittsylvania County has new long-term backup EMS provider

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Pittsylvania County once again has a long-term backup emergency medical services provider.

The county has signed a three-year contract with Delta Response.

The company will have three ambulances in the county.

They'll be used to respond to calls if one of the county's volunteer rescue squads can't.

Delta Response had been operating on a temporary basis in the county since May when the previous backup provider, Regional One EMS, went out of business.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.