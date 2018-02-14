Danville PD: Missing 81-year-old man found safe

DANVILLE, Va. - UPDATE

Danville police say Curtis Grover Tuck has been found safe. He has been reunited with his family.

ORIGINAL STORY

State police are issuing a senior alert to find a missing Danville man.

Curtis Grover Tuck is 81 years old and is believed to be in danger. He was last seen Tuesday around 9:45 p.m. at his home on Cumberland Drive.

Tuck is about 6'1" and 175 lbs. He has blue eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a plaid long-sleeve shirt, blue corduroy pants, and unknown shoes.

He may be driving a blue 1995 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with Virginia license plate YBX4334.

Tuck has a cognitive impairment and may need medical attention. His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to state police.

Contact the Danville Police Department at 1-434-799-6510 if you see him.

