Three kids in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Route 29 crash

BLAIRS, Va. - Three children and two women are injured after a crash on Route 29 earlier Thursday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in Blairs when a car, driving southbound, was hit by a Bobtail truck turning left from the northbound side near the Bojangles.

The three children involved in the crash, all under the age of 11, were flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital and are suffering from life-threatening injuries.

State police say the female driver was taken to the hospital in Danville.

The truck driver was not injured during the crash.

