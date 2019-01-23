Local restaurant vows to feed furloughed federal workers until shutdown ends

DALEVILLE, Va. - As many government workers are about to miss another paycheck, some local restaurants are stepping up to help.

The Town Center Tap House in Daleville is just one of those.

The restaurant announced on their Facebook page Monday that if you work for the U.S. Coast Guard or you're a TSA agent, you can come in, show your government ID and get a free burger.

"It's hard when you are getting a paycheck so when you aren't, we definitely want to be there," said Courtney Douthat with the Town Center Tap House. "They do so much for us so we want to be able to do something in return for them."

The Taproom's sister restaurant, Tizzone, is also giving away free pizza or pasta to impacted workers.

Both restaurants are offering these deals every deal until the shutdown is over.

