Tractor-trailer loaded with meat catches fire, causes massive backup on I-81

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - No one was hurt after a tractor-trailer fire shut down part of Interstate 81 Wednesday morning.

Multiple Roanoke County fire crews responded to mile marker 137, near the Salem exit onto Wildwood Road, where the truck was in flames.

All of the meat the truck was hauling was destroyed in the fire.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is on scene to assist with the cleanup.

________________________

ORIGINAL STORY

A tractor trailer caught on fire is causing traffic delays on I-81 near Mile Marker 136 in Roanoke County Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police say the trailer was loaded with frozen meat.

All northbound travel lanes are currently closed.

There are no injuries according to state police.

We are working to get more information and will update this story.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.