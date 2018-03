BLACKSBURG, Va. - A traditional Native American celebration returned to Virginia Tech for the second year.

Hundreds participated in the spring 2018 Powwow on the lawn of the Graduate Life Center for several hours Saturday afternoon.

The ceremony celebrated Native American culture.

It was also meant to increase awareness of indigenous students at Virginia Tech.

Visitors gathered to enjoy a presentation of songs, drum performances, and dancing.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.