Virginia lawmakers respond to 'horrific' shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Many lawmakers across Virginia have released statements following the mass shooting Friday afternoon in Virginia Beach.

Gov. Ralph Northam:

“This is a horrific day for the Commonwealth of Virginia. We are devastated by the tragic shooting in Virginia Beach. I am in Virginia Beach with law enforcement authorities and Mayor Dyer, where I am monitoring the situation and offer the state’s full support. “My deepest condolences and prayers go to the families of those who left home this morning, and will not return tonight, as well as those who have been injured in this tragedy. “This is unspeakable, senseless violence. I commend local and state law enforcement, first responders, medical teams, and all others who acted swiftly to respond to this situation. My thoughts continue to be with the victims and their families.”

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner:

"I am horrified by what has happened today in Virginia Beach. I am thankful to law enforcement for their swift and courageous response. My heart goes out to all the victims of today's senseless violence, their families, and the entire community that has been affected by these awful events. I will be praying for the swift recovery of those injured."

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine:

“I am heartbroken by the horrific shooting today in Virginia Beach. My prayers are with all who have been affected, and I want Virginians to know I will keep pushing for Congress to take action to prevent the daily scourge of gun violence in America. “I was just in Virginia Beach this morning. It’s such a strong and beautiful community, and the bravery of the first responders today is a testament to that. My heart aches to see it devastated by yet another gun violence tragedy.”

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring:

“I’m beyond heartbroken that Virginia Beach is the latest community in America to be touched by the pain and inexplicable violence of a mass shooting. Virginia Beach is a vibrant, beautiful city, and yet today we all weep at the senseless loss of life that has occurred. In the difficult days ahead we will pray for and do all we can to support the families of the victims, the survivors, and the entire Virginia Beach community. “In recent years there have been mass shootings at American elementary schools, colleges, government buildings, offices, concerts, movie theaters, nightclubs…even churches, mosques, and synagogues. We have to do more to stop this kind of violence. Life doesn’t have to be this way, and it shouldn’t be this way.”

Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox:

“This is a horrible tragedy. The lives of more than a dozen families were irrevocably changed today by a senseless act of violence. The heart of our Commonwealth aches tonight for Virginia Beach and its people. “We are grateful for law enforcement and first responders who reacted to this tragedy. Every day our heroes put their lives on the line, and today they showed us their very best. “Words are inadequate at a time like this. Tonight, I know that I will join millions of Virginians in deep and sincere prayer for the victims, their families, the city of Virginia Beach, and our entire Commonwealth. With God’s grace, and the love of our neighbors, our community will be whole again.”

House Democratic Leader Eileen Filler-Corn:

"Every single mass shooting is heartbreaking, but it hurts even worse when it happens at home. Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost loved ones today and with the victims fighting to recover from their injuries. We are forever grateful to our brave law enforcement and first responders. "Unspeakable acts of violence like Virginia Beach experienced today can not be our new normal."

Virginia Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment, Jr.:

“The news of today’s murders at the City of Virginia Beach Municipal Center are horrifying. On behalf of the entire Senate Republican Caucus, I extend our deepest and most heartfelt sympathies to the families who lost loved ones and to those who are being treated for their injuries. “We are grateful to the law enforcement professionals, the first responders, and all who are working to care for the victims and assist their families. “Those directly affected by today’s tragic events, and the people of Virginia Beach, will be in our prayers and the prayers of all Virginians.”

Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke:

“Our thoughts are with the victims, and loved ones, of today’s devastating events. This tragic act of violence has changed their lives for the rest of time. “We are grateful for the law enforcement and first responders who acted swiftly to secure the scene and to provide medical care to those in need. “We’ll continue to monitor this event as more details become available. We stand with the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Virginia Beach community.”

