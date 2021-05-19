Colombia rebel group claims leader 'Jesus Santrich' slain

FILE - In this June 12, 2019 file photo, former FARC rebel Seuxis Hernandez, also known as Jesus Santrich, flashes a victory sign at journalists as he attends a session of the Chamber of Representatives at the Colombian congress in Bogota, Colombia. The rebel leader who abandoned a 2016 peace deal with Colombias government and had been at large for three years was killed in Venezuela on Monday, May 18, 2021, according to a statement published by his new armed movement. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)

BOGOTA – A rebel leader who abandoned the 2016 peace accord with Colombia’s government and had been at large for three years was killed by Colombian troops in Venezuela, his new armed group said Tuesday.

Seuxis Hernandez — known more commonly by his nom de guerre of Jesus Santrich — was one of the chief negotiators for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia in peace talks with the Colombian government. But he gave up on the peace deal less than two years following its signing after he was indicted in the U.S. for alleged cocaine trafficking.

In a statement posted on its website, Santrich's new rebel group, the Second Marquetalia Movement, said the 53-year-old insurgent was killed Monday by a Colombian commando unit that illegally entered Venezuelan territory.

The group said Santrich was riding in a vehicle in the western Venezuelan state of Zulia when he was attacked with grenades and gunfire by Colombian soldiers. The troops cut off Santrich's pinky finger before returning to Colombia in a yellow helicopter, the statement said.

Ad

Colombia's government did not immediately comment on the group's claim, which would constitute a major breach of Venezuela's sovereignty and heighten tensions with President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government. There also was no comment from the Venezuelan government.

Earlier Tuesday, Colombia's defense minister said the government was trying to confirm reports that Santrich had been killed in a battle between rebel groups operating in Venezuela.

Several other versions of Santrich's death were published by Colombian media, including one account that said he was killed by mercenaries who wanted to capture him and claim a $10 million reward offered by the U.S. State Department last year.

Santrich was a member of leftist youth groups in Colombia and entered the FARC in the early 1990s, after one of his fellow student leaders was killed by a Colombian police officer in the city of Barranquilla. Santrich was going blind from a genetic condition by the time the rebel group began peace talks with Colombia's government, but had established himself as one of the group's leading ideologues.

Ad