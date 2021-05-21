Burkina Faso's unofficial truce with jihadis may be fraying

Men who were jailed for years on suspicion of being affiliated with Jihadist organisations but later released without charges, walk in Djibo town, Burkina Faso, Feb. 18, 2021. While Burkina Faso's government never confirmed negotiating with Islamic extremists, others said the lull in fighting earlier this year was a sign that a cease-fire of sorts had been reached with the militants blamed for thousands of deaths in recent years. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

DJIBO – When the jihadis started coming to the town in northern Burkina Faso just to buy food — and not kill people — nervous residents didn't know what to think.

“We don’t know if it is a pause in fighting or if it will resume. We are just waiting,” said one resident of Djibo, the arid, remote town regarded as the current epicenter of the country's extremist violence.

While Burkina Faso's government never confirmed negotiating with Islamic extremists, others said the lull in fighting earlier this year was a sign that a cease-fire of sorts had been reached with the militants blamed for thousands of deaths in recent years.

Now, though, there are growing signs that that truce might be short-lived.

While Djibo remains relatively calm, fighting has surged across the country. More than 50 people died in multiple attacks in a single week in April, including two Spanish journalists and an Irish conservationist. The attacks have continued in May.

Suspected jihadis killed 15 people attending a baptism near the town of Tin-Akoff, marking the fourth time this month that the area has been targeted by militants.

“While some factions might be negotiating and sticking to the agreements, others are not and could torpedo these negotiations,” said Assane Diallo, mediation advisor for The Center for Humanitarian Dialogue, a Swiss-based organization.

Islamic extremist violence already has left thousands dead and displaced more than 1 million people in this landlocked country that had long been spared the kind of jihadi violence that destabilized neighbors Mali and Niger.

