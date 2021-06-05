Pilgrims return to Spain’s 'El Camino' paths after pandemic

Martim Thomas, 41, from Switzerland, walks along a path during a stage of "Camino de Santiago" or St. James Way near Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, April 14, 2021. The pilgrims are trickling back to Spain's St. James Way after a year of being kept off the trail due to the pandemic. Many have committed to putting their lives on hold for days or weeks to walk to the medieval cathedral in Santiago de Compostela in hopes of healing wounds caused by the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA – Committing to the pilgrim’s path has for centuries been a source of renewal for those willing to put their lives on hold and spend days, weeks or even months crossing Spain along the Camino de Santiago, a journey that takes hikers to the reported burial place of the apostle St. James.

But after a year of being kept off the Way of St. James due to pandemic-related travel restrictions, soul-searchers hoping to heal wounds left by the coronavirus are once again strapping on backpacks and following trails marked with a seashell emblem to the shrine in the city of Santiago de Compostela.

Some travelers taking to the Camino are like Laura Ferrón, whose marriage ended during Spain’s lockdown and who fears she might lose her job because the bank she works for plans massive layoffs. She and two lifelong friends flew from their homes in Spain’s North Africa enclave of Ceuta to spend a week walking the final 100 kilometers (62 miles) of the pilgrimage route.

Ad

“This helps you let it all go. This pandemic has taught us to give more importance to what we have and to take a good long look at yourself,” Ferrón, 33, said while resting on a climb near Arzúa. The village in the green hills of northwest Spain is about two days away from the medieval cathedral in Santiago that is the traditional ending point.

The Camino de Santiago is actually a series of paths that fan out beyond the Iberian Peninsula and spread across Europe. Whichever route one takes, they all end at the Santiago’s baroque cathedral, where believers can visit what is said to be the tomb of James, the apostle who, according to Catholic tradition, brought Christianity to Spain and Portugal.

The pilgrimage has its roots in the alleged discovery of the tomb in the 9th century. Pilgrims have come to Santiago for a millenium, but the number of both believers and non-believers making the trip boomed in recent decades after regional authorities revived the route.

Ad

It is now supported by a wide network of religious and civic organizations and served by public and private hostels at prices for all pocketbooks.

Over 340,000 people from all over the world walked “El Camino” in 2019. Only 50,000 walked it last year, when Spain blocked both foreign and domestic travel except for during the summer months.

Ad

Ad

Ad