Nicaragua stages unprecedented roundup of opposition leaders

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2014 file photo, opposition legislator Victor Hugo Tinoco, of the Sandinista Renewal Movement (MRS) gestures before the National Assembly votes to amend the Nicaraguan Constitution to include eliminating presidential term limits in Managua, Nicaragua. Nicaraguan police arrested Tinoco, the leader of the political movement Unamos, late Sunday, June 13, 2021, bringing to six the number detained over the weekend, the biggest one-day roundup so far in President Daniel Ortegas campaign to jail anyone who might challenge his rule. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)

MANAGUA – Nicaraguan police have arrested another opposition politician, bringing to six the number detained over the weekend in an unprecedented roundup of opponents of President Daniel Ortega.

Five were arrested Sunday, the biggest one-day roundup so far in Ortega’s campaign to jail anyone who might challenge his rule. The last arrest, which came late Sunday, was that of Victor Hugo Tinoco, the leader of the political movement Unamos.

Tinoco is a former assistant foreign minister and former ambassador to the United Nations; he was detained by 10 men wearing hoods and plainclothes at a shopping mall.

Relatives complained Monday that authorities were not allowing them to deliver food or personal items to the detainees in the capital's infamous El Chipote prison.

Another Unamos party leader, Suyen Barahona, was arrested earlier Sunday. Police have also arrested prominent ex-Sandinista dissidents Dora María Téllez and Hugo Torres and, another opposition leader Ana Margarita Vijil. Arrested Saturday was Unamos activist Tamara Dávila.

Ad

Unamos was formed by former Sandinistas angered by Ortega’s autocratic ways, nepotism and perpetual re-elections.

The weekend arrests suggest Ortega has moved beyond arresting potential rival candidates in the Nov. 7 elections, and has begun arresting any prominent member of the opposition. The arrests bring to 13 the number of opponents detained since June 2.

“This is not a transition to dictatorship, it is a dictatorship in every way," said former general and Sandinista dissident Hugo Torres before he himself was arrested Sunday.

Ad

Ad