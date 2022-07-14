The Latest: UAE invests $2 billion for food centers in India

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, left, looks on as President Joe Biden gives a fist bump to Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid during an arrival ceremony after arriving at Ben Gurion Airport, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

JERUSALEM – The Latest on U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to the Mideast (all times local):

JERUSALEM — The United Arab Emirates is investing $2 billion to launch food processing centers across India that will use climate-smart technologies to help reduce waste and conserve fresh water.

The initiative was announced on Thursday ahead of the first virtual leaders’ meeting of I2U2 — a new grouping of Israel, India, United States and UAE — that is looking to spur joint investments in water, energy, transportation, food security, and more.

India will provide land for the project. U.S. and Israeli private firms are invited to lend their expertise to the project that the group said will help maximize crop yields. The group has set tackling food insecurity in South and Middle East as a major goal.

President Joe Biden is taking part the video meeting from Israel, where he is in the second day of a whirlwind visit to the Middle East.

Ad

—-

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

Israeli politics a backdrop to Biden's visit to the Mideast

Biden to ping through Israel’s iconic spots on Mideast tour

Amid COVID worries, fist bumps for Biden — with exceptions

Six things to watch during Biden’s trip to the Middle East

With Biden, Palestinians seeking freedom get permits instead

Ad

___

JERUSALEM — U.S. President Joe Biden has begun a one-on-one meeting in Jerusalem with Israel’s prime minister, Yair Lapid.

Their talks are the centerpiece of a 48-hour visit by the U.S. president aimed at strengthening already tight relations between the two countries.

The leaders are expected to sign a joint declaration emphasizing military cooperation as well as their commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

The commitments to Israel could hold important symbolic importance ahead of Biden’s meeting this weekend with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia as he seeks to strengthen a regionwide alliance against Iran.

Thursday’s meeting also provides a boost to Lapid, who is Israel’s interim prime minister until elections in November. Lapid’s main opponent is the former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his joint appearance his Biden could help burnish his credentials as a statesman and leader.