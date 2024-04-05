43º
Crowds gather to watch cherry blossoms at peak bloom in Tokyo

Associated Press

A person takes photos of the seasonal cherry blossoms at the Ueno Park Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tokyo. Crowds gathered Friday in Tokyo to enjoy Japans famed cherry blossoms, which are blooming later than expected in the capital because of cold weather.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO – Crowds gathered Friday in Tokyo to enjoy Japan's famed cherry blossoms, which are blooming later than expected in the capital because of cold weather.

Cherry blossoms, known as “sakura” in Japanese, are the nation's favorite flower, and people often have sakura viewing parties beneath the falling pedals. There are picnics and sake drinking.

The trees usually are at peak bloom in late March to early April. That's the same time the country begins a new school and business year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.