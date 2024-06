(Uncredited, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

This is a locator map for the Gulf Cooperation Council member states: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo)

DUBAI – At least 35 people died in a building fire early Wednesday in Kuwait, the country's state-run news agency reported.

KUNA said authorities were investigating the cause of the fire, which broke out in the southern Mangaf district.

Kuwait, a nation with some 4.2 million people that’s slightly smaller than the U.S. state of New Jersey, has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves.