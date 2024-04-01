Local higher education center invites area teens to participate in free robotics program

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When we think of higher education, we often think of the next step after high school, but one higher education center in Virginia has committed itself to engaging with teenagers who are still preparing for that next step.

New College Institute (NCI) provides hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) educational opportunities to high school students in the Martinsville-Henry County area and greater region.

As a part of the institute’s goal, it operates and hosts a variety of FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) robotics teams at various levels.

Most of the robotics teams are geared toward high school students,” said Olivia Garrett, NCI’s director of institutional advancement. “These are students who are enrolled in local public, private or home schools.”

Why the need for FIRST?

Garrett said students who participate in FIRST robotics programs are exposed to a variety of life skills that directly contribute to their academic development and future professional endeavors.

“Robotics at NCI is part of the academic-to-workforce pipeline,” she said. “Robotics teams help kids learn coding, engineering and how to work together on a team. But there are also marketing and communications components, as well as leadership and negotiation strategies.”

According to statistics published by FIRST, alumni are “two times more likely to show an increase in STEM-related attitudes and interests than comparison group students.”

Furthermore, young women participating in FIRST are 32% more likely to declare a major in engineering or computer science.

STAGS team

Garrett drew special focus to NCI’s FRC Team 1262 (STAGS) -- part of its FIRST robotics program -- where students learn computer-aided drafting, computer programming, metal fabrication, CNC machining, 3D printing, graphic design, marketing and more, all in preparation for competing.

STAGS -- students technologically advancing for greater success -- were created in 2004 by two mentors who were seeking to provide additional hands-on learning opportunities to students in the area.

NCI’s STAGS team has historically met often, but only a few months out of the year. However, NCI leaders quickly recognized the potential of the program and the positive impact on student learning, so they promptly expanded the program in 2023. It now runs year-round to prepare students for competitions.

The NCI STAGS team. (New College Institute)

“The robotics team at NCI meets regularly throughout the week after school to work on their robot and plan for competitions,” Garrett said. “Competitions typically occur throughout the region from Blacksburg to Roanoke. Depending upon the outcome of regional competitions, there are opportunities to compete on the national and international level.”

What does that look like? The FIRST robotics competition combines the rigors of science and technology with the excitement that comes with sports. Under a short timeframe and strict rules, students and their mentors must work together to engineer, build and program a robot to play a difficult field game against other competitors.

Garrett equated the competitions to any other team sport.

“Just like any team, you learn to work together with people from different backgrounds and with different personalities,” she said. “You will learn more than just how to build a robot; it’s a great opportunity to learn, build your resume or strengthen a college application and help you explore different career paths.”

The NCI STAGS team. (New College Institute)

The benefits don’t just begin and end with the team meetings. Local employers open their businesses to STAGS to tour the facilities to see how students’ learned skills in the program translate to employment. Plus, with the thorough training they receive on a variety of skills, students are given the opportunity to apply those skills to personal projects.

In addition to the team meetings and competition, during the offseason, the STAGS team makes it a priority to participate in community projects and events. Some of these might include the cleanup and restoration of the Bassett Community Center, getting involved in Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge (BGCBR) fundraising events, and assisting with any Martinsville Uptown cleanup or revitalization projects that may happen.

NCI’s goal is to increase community awareness and support of the STAGS, foster goodwill within the community, and instill values of leadership and kindness within its student members.

How to get involved

NCI leaders have had an intentional focus on improving the program to increase enrollment. With that, they want to invite teens across the area to enroll.

Anyone who is interested in participating in the STAGS must maintain a minimum of a 2.5 GPA and pass all classes.

NCI leaders said should a student fail to meet this criterion, they will not be removed from the team, but, instead, be tutored by adult mentors or student captains.

It should be noted that there is no credit earned for participating in robotics through NCI, but there is still much to be gained.

“It is certainly a resume-builder and helpful when applying to colleges,” Garrett said. “There are opportunities to compete locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.”

While many FIRST teams across the country charge a fee ranging from $50-$1,000, the NCI STAGS program is provided completely free of charge. This is thanks to financial support provided by the New College Institute and the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge, as well as individual donations, corporate sponsorships, and grants.

NCI leaders added that finding adult mentors willing to volunteer such a large amount of their free time to an afternoon and weekend-based program is a challenge. Finding willing mentors with the skill sets required to build a robot is even more difficult.

To learn more about how you can volunteer your time, or to get your child involved in NCI’s robotics program, click or tap here.