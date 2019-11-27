Lexington, Va. – VMI head football coach Scott Wachenheim has been named 2019 Southern Conference Coach of the Year as voted by the league coaches.

Wachenheim guided the Keydet football team to five wins overall in 2019 - the most since 2003 when VMI posted a 6-6 mark. VMI also captured the Silver Shako Trophy for the first time since 2002 defeating The Citadel.

All-conference team selections include running back Alex Ramsey and wide receiver Jakob Herres to the first team offense, while defensive back A.J. Smith was picked first team defense.