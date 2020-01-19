Virginia snaps 3-game skid with 63-58 win over Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – Jay Huff and Mamadi Diakite scored 17 points apiece as defending national champion Virginia snapped a three-game losing streak with a 63-58 win over Georgia Tech. The Cavaliers finally regained their winning touch after dropping out of The Associated Press ranking for the first time since November 2017. Virginia led by as many as 14 in the second half, and held on after Yellow Jackets ripped off a 9-0 run to make a game of it. Georgia Tech lost its fourth straight home game despite 20 points from Jose Alvarado. The Yellow Jackets haven’t won at McCamish Pavilion since Dec. 4.