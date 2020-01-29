Virginia gets signature win, downing #5 Florida State

Charlottesville, VA. – Kihei Clark scored 15 points and hit the go-ahead layup with 59 seconds left as Virginia ended No. 5 Florida State’s 10-game winning streak, 61-56. Virginia trailed 56-55 before Clark drove left down the lane, reached across and banked his shot in on the right side of the basket. After Devin Vassell missed a jumper for the Seminoles, Mamadi Diakite hit a pair of free throws with 13.9 seconds left for Virginia. The Seminoles had a chance to tie, but Wyatt Wilkes and Trent Forrest both missed 3-point tries and Braxton Key added a pair of free throws for Virginia.