Chiefs safety and Super Bowl Champ Juan Thornhill meets with fans in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Kansas City Chiefs safety and Super Bowl Champion Juan Thornhill made an appearance at B&C Sports in Lynchburg to meet with fans and sign autographs.

“Obviously, it’s been really amazing having a lot of people coming out here to support me especially with me moving to Kansas City,” Thornhill said. “It’s great to be able to do the things I’m doing now, for the people in this community. I’ve seen everyone, teachers, families, friends. I’ve seen everyone I know here today. It’s been pretty fun being a Super Bowl Champ, it’s been pretty amazing.”

The former UVA and Altavista high school stand out turned in a successful rookie campaign for the Chiefs. He started in 16 games, racking up 58 tackles and 3 interceptions, before a torn ACL in late December ended his season. However, he is expected to be available for Week 1 of next season.