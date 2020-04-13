Antonio Gandy-Golden left a footprint a Liberty, hoping to do the same in the NFL

ROANOKE, Va. – He's one of the best wide receivers to ever suit up for the Liberty Flames.

Much like the program over the past four years, Antonio Gandy-Golden’s ability and skills were constantly on the rise. He left his footprint in the Hill City and set career records along the way.

“I have looked back on certain things that I thought were amazing-- just to make the bowl game and just what we came from the past few years,” said Gandy-Golden in a recent Zoom interview.

The 6-foot-4 wideout is the career receiving leader for the Flames in catches (240), yards (3,814) and touchdowns (33). He’s also the only receiver in program history with three consecutive 1,000 yard seasons.

He had his number called multiple times throughout his career. Now he’s preparing to get the call of a lifetime, with the upcoming NFL Draft.

“I feel like it would be amazing,” Gandy-Golden said.

“I feel like I have a lot of people that support me at the school- staff, students, coaches and people like that. I feel like hearing my name called, they’ll feel it with me.”

Gandy-Golden has been busy the past few months since the Flames historic Cure Bowl win in December. He has trained with Hall of Famer Chris Carter as well as Anquan Boldin, who spent 14 years in the league. He said the time spent with them two paid off at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 3: Former receiver Cris Carter of the Minnesota Vikings poses with his bust during the NFL Class of 2013 Enshrinement Ceremony at Fawcett Stadium on Aug. 3, 2013 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (2013 Getty Images)

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 29: Anquan Boldin #81 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after making a reception during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 29, 2013 in Glendale, Arizona. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 23-20. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) (2013 Michael Zagaris)

“They work out too and they had a bunch of neat things for us to learn. A bunch of big things that can help change our game as a whole. Things that worked for them,” said Gandy-Golden.

This year’s wide receivers class is said to be the deepest it’s been in more than a decade, which gives Gandy-Golden motivation to work harder.

“My expectations will always be high for myself. I just try to work as hard as I can. I want to be the best I can be,” Gandy-Golden said.