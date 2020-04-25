Redskins chose versatile offensive weapon in Round 3

Ashburn, Va. – The Washington Redskins get a versatile weapon for quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen and the offense in Round 3 of the NFL draft. Antonio Gibson of Memphis was used primarily as a wide receiver with 38 receptions for 735 yards (a 19.3 average) with eight touchdowns. but Gibson also got some mid-season reps at running back, logging 33 carries for 369 yards (an 11.2 ypc) with four touchdowns. He also excelled as a kick returner, with 23 returns for 645 yards( a 28.0 average) with one touchdown in 14 games, giving the 'Skins a Swiss army knife type weapon for their offense.

Washington needs help in all offensive categories. They were last in the league in points per game and passing yards per game. The Redskins were 31st in the league in total yards per game and 22nd in rushing yards per game in 2019.