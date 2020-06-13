Salem Memorial Ballpark hosts USSSA Tournament

SALEM, Va. – More than a dozen 13-and-under baseball teams that are part of the Virginia United States Specialty Sports Association have taken to Salem Memorial Ballpark for a tournament this weekend. Many of the teams are from in and around the Roanoke area, such as the Rockbridge Bombers and Iron Basebell out of Lynchburg. There are also a few teams from neighboring states such as Tennessee and North Carolina.

With ongoing discussions about major and minor league baseball’s return, Haley Toyota Field was available for use this weekend. Salem Red Sox general manager Allen Lawrence said they were happy to welcome the youngsters.

“It’s been great. We didn’t expect opening day to be with some 13-year-olds,” said Lawrence.

While the Salem Red Sox don’t make profit from ticket sales, they do benefit from concession sales which is pivotal during the clubs uncertainty for a 2020 season.

“It’s been great to have fans in the stands and every little bit helps right now and that’s never been more true than it is right now with what we’re going through. We haven’t had a Red Sox game since last August so every little bit of revenue helps. Getting games like this in here, fans seem to really enjoy having the concession stand open,” Lawrence said.

Saturday’s schedule featured 5 games throughout the day. Four more games are scheduled for Sunday beginning at 11am. Admission is just $5.