Glass distance runner preps next step: University of Tennessee

Lynchburg, Va. – EC Glass’s Jette Davidson is another senior athlete who’s final season was cut short.



“I try to just keep my head held high,” Davidson said.



But the distance runner was hoping her outdoor season would land her a college scholarship.

“It ended up all working out, I ended up at Tennessee so I think it all worked out the way it was supposed to but everything got kind of messy at the end just trying to figure things out really quickly,” Davidson said.

Davidson admitted that the Vols weren’t really on her radar until her senior cross country season.



“But I talked to the coach and he was just saying we’re young, we have so much potential, and that’s what drew me to the school and the team,” Davidson explained.



The athleticism literally runs in the family, her older sister Libby competes at University of Virginia.



“She’s helped me so much. My sister Libby has been my best friend since forever. So even starting in middle school and high school, she’s always been a mentor,” Davidson says.



While her older sister has showed her the ins and outs of what it takes to be a high caliber athlete, Davidson is ready to show what she’s made of at the next level.



“I think i’m very mentally tough. Because of all the stuff I’ve gone through and all the sports I’ve played, it’s really helped me be able to focus more. When I’m on the course and stuff gets tough, I know that okay, this is where it’s mental, this is not physical. It’s all in your head, you have to push through it. I think all aspects of life have really helped me with racing.



