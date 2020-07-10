Washington & Lee University cancels all sports until January 2021

LEXINGTON, Va. – Sorry Generals fans.

This fall, Washington & Lee University will not be participating in any sports.

As part of the university’s plan to keep students as safe as possible, athletics will not resume until at least Jan. 1, 2021.

Here’s a look at all 19 sports effected by this decision:

Men’s & Women’s Cross Country

Field Hockey

Football

Men’s & Women’s Soccer

Volleyball

Men’s & Women’s Basketball (Partially impacted)

Equestrian (Partially impacted)

Men’s & Women’s Golf (Partially impacted)

Men’s & Women’s Swimming (Partially impacted)

Men’s & Women’s Tennis (Partially impacted)

Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track & Field (Partially impacted)

Wrestling

“The university and the athletics department have been working tirelessly to prepare for a return to some semblance of routine and the sports we love, while keeping the health and safety of our student-athletes as the top priority,” said Michael F. Walsh Director of Athletics Jan Hathorn. “As information regarding the transmission of the COVID-19 virus was continuously analyzed, university administration determined the most effective way to mitigate risk of exposure to our campus community was to restrict travel and visitors to campus, making it necessary to suspend competition for the fall semester. We realize that nothing can replace the joy of competition; however, our coaches, staff and administrators are committed to creating the best student-athlete experience possible, while upholding our commitment to the health and safety of the student-athletes. We will work through this adversity together and be a stronger team as a result.”

Further announcements regarding a return to athletics competition will be made available via generalssports.com when available.