Ferrum’s Adams looks ahead to an uncertain Fall

Ferrum, Va. – area college football programs--are like all the rest of us learning new protocols. and taking things day by day as we wait to see how the fall will be handled--from the president to the governor to the each individual conference..and so on.

ferrum alum cleive adams was named the panthers new head coach back in march after spending time at averett. he recently shared his optimism about playing this fall. adams said he was looking forward to leaning on his 6 years of experience to get the ball rolling at ferrum, but admits he and the coaching staff have had to re-invent the wheel in these trying times.

We’ve taken a tough situation and spun it into something positive. We’ve taken advantage of our Zoom calls and group chats. In terms of the team and the program, I don’t feel disconnected from the team. What I do feel is the same uncertainty as everybody else and just hoping we get some final answers on what things need to look like moving forward.