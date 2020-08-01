Jay Huff returning to UVA for senior season

ROANOKE, Va. – In an Instagram post where he attempted to trick his followers and fans, Jay Huff certainly wasn’t joking when he announced his intentions to return to Charlottesville for his senior season.

Huff, who originally decided to test the NBA Draft waters back in April, said quote, “While there have been no in-person workouts, the many interviews that I’ve done have been very positive. I truly think I have a future at the next level. And the deadline to decide is approaching fast.

“Between lots of prayer with my family and those close to me, I’ve made the decision I’m at peace with. So in the words of Michael Jordan, “I’M BACK.” Can’t wait for one more year in Charlottesville,” Huff said.

During the 2019-2020 season, Huff started 18 games and averaged 8.5 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks per game (ranking 4th in the ACC). His decision to return is a huge boost to the Cavaliers program, that will also see the return of Kihei Clark, Casey Morsell and Tomas Woldentensae.