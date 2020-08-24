Virginia’s proposed high school sports plan has a 6-game football regular season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – On Monday afternoon, the VHSL released a proposed plan that was discussed in a special work session by the VHSL Executive Committee.

The organization developed the proposed schedule that would include regular season and postseason championships, called the “Championships + 1″ schedule.

During Season 1- Winter Sports, basketball teams would play 14 regular-season games with the finals taking place in mid-February. This would remove having to play three games per week.

VHSL proposed schedule for Season 1- Winter Sports (VHSL)

For Season 2- Fall Sports, we would see six football games over a 7-week span.

An interesting note is that in this draft schedule, teams have the option of playing a Monday/Saturday opening week if they choose. Then, beginning in Week 3, they can begin playing every Friday.

The volleyball regular season would consist of 12 games.

VHSL proposed schedule for Season 2- Fall Sports (VHSL)

For Season 3- Spring Sports, baseball and softball would each play 12 games with soccer and tennis receiving 10 regular-season contests.

VHSL proposed schedule for Season 3- Spring Sports (VHSL)

“I want to be clear that this work session was not intended to produce a final plan. The purpose of the work session was to provide a draft to the Executive Committee for the FY2021 sports and academic season and for the process of building a plan for regular season and postseason,” said VHSL Executive Director, Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “We appreciate the hard work and feedback our region athletic directors, coaches, principals, and other representatives provided to our staff during region meetings and through our coaches advisory committees. Our newly formed Student Advisory Committee also provided invaluable feedback as well. The VHSL is fortunate to have a dedicated group of school administrators and coaches who are working tirelessly during these unprecedented times on behalf of all students, as we plan for athletics and academic activities for the upcoming year.”