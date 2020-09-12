Notre Dame extends coach Brian Kelly's contract through 2024

Notre Dame and coach Brian Kelly have agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2024 season.

The deal was announced between the first and second quarters of the Fighting Irish’s home game against Duke. Kelly is entering his 11th season as Notre Dame coach, and 30th season as a head coach in college football.

Financial terms were not released by the private school.

“We are pleased to be able to have Brian lead our football program for the foreseeable future,” Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. “These terms were agreed upon in December and we planned the subsequent announcement for the Blue-Gold game in April. When the University transitioned to remote learning in March, we decided to wait to make this announcement until we were able to return our attention to football being back in action and I am happy to share this great news today.”

The Irish are 92-37 under Kelly, including a 33-6 record with a playoff appearance in the last three seasons. Kelly is approaching Lou Holtz’s Notre Dame record for most games coached in program history. He has already matched Holtz with five double-digit victory seasons at Notre Dame.

