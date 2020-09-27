Halftime: Cleveland Browns lead Washington Football Team 17-7

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Washington Football Team trails the Cleveland Browns at halftime by a score of 17-7.

The game started off right for Washington in the first drive of the game as Quarterback Dwayne Haskins capped off the drive with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Wide Receiver Dontrelle Inman.

In the second quarter, Cleveland went on to score 10 unanswered points which included a 42-yard successful field goal by Kicker Cody Parkey. The Browns' next drive of the game ended with a 16-yard touchdown run by Running Back Nick Chubb.

After a late Second Quarter interception by Cleveland, Quarterback Baker Mayfield was able to complete a 9-yard passing touchdown to Running Back Kareem Hunt.

Washington’s Haskins leads the game offensively completing 11 of 20 passes for 130 yards.

Haskins had also thrown two interceptions in the first half, leading the game receiving for Washington is Terry McLaurin who has 3 catches for 68 yards.

Information will be updated after the end of the game.