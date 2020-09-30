Virginia Tech temporarily pauses its volleyball program

BLACKSBURG, Va. – One Virginia Tech sport is on hold at the moment.

After talking with Atlantic Coast Conference officials, Virginia Tech leaders and the athletic department’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Rogers, the decision has been made to temporarily pause volleyball competition and practices.

This decision has been out of an abundance of caution and based on the lack of availability of multiple members of the Virginia Tech team.

Tech has informed its counterparts at NC State and Duke that it will not be able to compete in upcoming matches scheduled for Oct. 2-3 at NC State and for Oct. 9-10 at Duke

Pending the necessary player availability to resume practice, Tech is optimistic about resuming competition at home vs. Virginia on Oct. 16.