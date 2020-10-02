Flames defense looking to rise to the occasion against North Alabama

LYNCHBURG, Va. – For the first two weeks of the season, Liberty has seemed to answer the call on both sides of the ball-- a high potent offense with a healthy balance of run and pass and a physical defense that brings pressure. But there’s always room for improvement.

While the Flames defense has dialed up 6 sacks and eleven tackles for loss this season, there have been some dropped calls, that is, explosive plays and missed tackles.

"That’s how I’ve felt two weeks in a row. We’ve played good defense at times and we can see we’ve got a chance to be really good,” said Liberty defensive coordinator Scott Symons.

“Our kids have a completely feeling on the sideline. There’s accountability, guys wanting to get it fixed. We have the buy in there.”

This week Liberty hopes to not only buy in, but cash in, by playing better assignment football, filling the gaps, against a North Alabama team that has a strong core of receivers who can make a difference.

“A bit of a challenge since they haven’t played and they have a few transfers. I went through last year’s tape and I think their receiving core is as good if not better as a whole than any we’ll face,” said Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze.

“They’re not overly fast but good football players. Good at running routes and catching balls in traffic, things of that nature. Just solid football players,” said Flames linebacker Anthony Butler.

As for quarterback Malik Willis who left the FIU game early with an elbow injury, he has been fitted for a brace and is listed as day-to-day ahead of Saturday’s 1pm kickoff from Williams Stadium.