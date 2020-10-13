Virginia Tech awaits next challenge against pass-heavy Boston College

BLACKSBURG, Va. – According to Hendon Hooker, his dynamic compared to his roommate Khalil Herbert is a little underwhelming.

“Well he’s like dynamite, and I’m like.... pop rocks,” explained Hooker.

A modest answer from the quarterback predicted to start on Saturday against a Boston College team that is surely looking to stop the duo.

“From what I’ve seen on tape, they play extremely hard, they swarm to the ball, they’re strong and firm upfront,” Hooker added.

But Herbert knows exactly what to look for from the Eagles.

“Seeing that and being able to study it, we work off each other with calls,” he said. “Being able to identify that, identify the different looks with the corners and the safeties, and the blitz, just some things we pick up and work on, we kind of just work off each other.”

Boston College is second in the conference in passing, averaging 295 yards a game, a challenge defensive lineman Emmanuel Belmar Jr. is looking forward to.

“We definitely want to rush the passer, going off of last week. They might come out running the ball, so we have to be prepared for both," he said.

And the Eagles quarterback is best described by head coach Justin Fuente as someone they’ve all seen before.

“He seems to me like a big strong kid. I’ve seen several blitzers bounce off of him, kind of a Ben Roethlisberger type. A guy that’s so big and strong, sometimes those guys have a hard time getting him down.”

The next challenge awaits Saturday in Lane Stadium. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. and can be viewed on the ACC Network.