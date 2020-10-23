UVA hopes to weather the big play Hurricanes’ storm

Charlottesville, VA – It has been a puzzling start in an unprecedented year. UVA returned 9 starters from last year’s Orange Bowl squad, but they’ve fallen victim to a bushel of big plays to the tune of allowing nearly 35 points per game. That’s near the bottom of the ACC.

“There’s just resolve, there’s no panic and and it’s just really dialing in what are the big issues and what are the small issues that are having an emphasis on the big results that can be worked on by our team,” VIrginia Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall.



The 4-1 Hurricanes counter with the big play swag that they were known for in their heyday.

They are 9th in the country in plays of 30 yards or more. While all signs point to shootout, the Canes aren’t counting on it.

“I know that staff at Virginia you know and I’ve seen those guys work for too long to know that won’t be a major point of emphasis this week and try to limit our ability to create explosive place because that something we have done well through the first half of the season,” Miami head coach Manny Diaz says.

And then there’s the trip to South Florida. Hard Rock Stadium is always a special place to visit, but its not always a vacation--between the lines.

“In my career I’m oh and three down in Miami, but it’s also my favorite stadium. Just the way it’s designed, it’s in Miami

I love it. So going oh and four in your favorite stadium is probably not a great way to go out. So for me I’m excited for the opportunity and playing a great team and a great stadium I think guys are already to kind of get off the Schneid,” Virginia senior linebacker Charles Snowden says.

The Cavaliers take on the Hurricanes beginning Saturday night at 8 p.m. from Miami Gardens, Florida.