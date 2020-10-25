Browns' Beckham, Washington's Collins leave with injuries

CORRECTS TO FIRST HALF - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) is helped off the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Cleveland receiver Odell Beckham and Washington safety Landon Collins will have more tests Monday to determine the extent of what could be season-ending injuries.

Beckham injured his left knee while attempting to make a tackle after Baker Mayfield﻿ threw an interception on the team's opening pass play. Beckham limped to the locker room and didn’t return.

Losing Beckham would be a significant setback for the Browns (5-2). He has 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Collins injured his left ankle/Achilles tendon in noncontact fashion early in the second quarter. He limped off to the injury tent before being ruled out minutes later and carted off the sideline with his helmet on and head down. Collins has been an integral part of a Washington defense that allowed its fewest points in three seasons.

Other key injuries Sunday in Week 7:

— Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton was knocked out of a loss at Washington after brutal hit by linebacker Jon Bostick﻿. Dalton was evaluated for a concussion and ruled out. Bostick was ejected because the hit on a sliding Dalton. Ben DiNucci replaced Dalton for the Cowboys, who later announced that Dalton was alert, in good spirits and would fly back to Dallas with the team.

— New York Jets defensive end Kyle Phillips will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an ankle injury. Phillips was carted off the field early in the second quarter. Safety Bradley McDougald left in the second half with a shoulder injury. Receiver Breshad Perriman (concussion) left the game in the fourth quarter after a big hit from Buffalo safety Micah Hyde﻿.

— Cincinnati's offensive line took two hits, with tackle Jonah Williams (neck) and center Trey Hopkins (concussion) exiting. The injuries added to the offensive woes for a team already playing without running back Joe Mixon (foot).

— Carolina left tackle Russell Okung (calf) left in the second half against New Orleans and did not return.

— New Orleans offensive tackle Terron Armstead (arm) left in the second quarter and did not return.

— Green Bay safety Raven Greene (oblique) left in the fourth quarter against Houston and did not return.

— Houston cornerback Bradley Roby (knee) left in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game. Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel said after the game that he didn’t think that Roby’s injury was major.

