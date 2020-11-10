“We’re going to have to turn the page” Hokies prepare for No. 9 Miami

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The reaction to Saturday’s loss to Liberty was best summed up by wide receiver Tre Turner.

“I don’t really care what people on the outside say about us when we lose,” he said. “They don’t play, they don’t coach us, so it has no effect on any of the players, I can promise you that.”

On to the next one, a similar offense lead by a mobile quarterback, the 9th ranked Miami Hurricanes.

“They go very very fast, they have very good athletes everywhere,” linebacker Dax Hollifield said. “On film, you see a lot of times, they’re moving so fast, when they get a first down, the chains aren’t even set or anything. They’re moving and moving and moving.”

The Canes are averaging 34.4 points a game, and quarterback D’Eric King is the leader in passing and rushing.

“There’s a reason he’s in the Heisman race,” Hollifield said. “Last week when I watched him against NC State, he lit them up.”

“He’s explosive, he can throw the football, it’s not like a guy who is put back there just to run around, this guy can really throw the ball,” head coach Justin Fuente added.

And in order to imitate exactly what Miami could bring to the table, Fuente is heading up scout team this week for the first time in his tenure.

“There’s a lot more juice, excitement, a lot more being urgent,” defensive lineman Jarrod Hewitt said. “When the head man is over there running the scout team, you know you’ll have to be out there giving your all, and giving your best, and to be honest, that’s where we lacked a little bit.”

One thing is for sure, as bad as last Saturday was, it’s all about how you move on.

“No matter how we feel right now, Miami is coming into our house,” Hewitt said. “No matter what just happened, we’re going to have to turn the page. We have two choices, turn the page or not, that will be evident what we decided to do on Saturday when we play Miami.”

Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. in Lane Stadium and will be aired on ACCN.