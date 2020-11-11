Liberty extends head football coach’s contract through 2026

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Looks like Liberty University’s head football coach is going to stay with the Flames for six more years.

Liberty announced Wednesday that it has extended its contract with Hugh Freeze, the head football coach, through the 2026 season.

Freeze first joined the Flames family back in December 2018, and the university said that he helped the football team succeed at the FBS level.

“We are proud of Coach Freeze and the football program,” said Jerry Prevo, Liberty University President. “Dr. Falwell’s vision was for Liberty to compete at the highest level of college football and Coach Freeze is making great strides towards realizing the vision.”

Prevo said that this contract extension demonstrates his commitment and support of Freeze and the football program.

“I am thankful for the strong commitment and support from President Prevo and our leadership and look forward to continuing to build this program." Freeze said. "Our family along with the coaching staff, support personnel and players are grateful to have the opportunity to represent this University.”

Freeze’s athletics department colleague shared kind remarks about his contract extension as well.

“Coach Freeze is a wonderful blessing to Liberty and we are grateful for his outstanding leadership of our football program and mentorship of our football student-athletes,” said Director of Athletics Ian McCaw.

This extension comes after the Flames' best football season in its 48-year history with a 7-0 record in 2020 and coming in No. 22 in the AP’s latest ranking in its second full season at the FBS level.