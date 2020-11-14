Cave Spring head boys’ basketball coach awarded Coach of the Year in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Cave Spring High School’s head boy’s basketball coach, Jacob Gruse, was recently named the 2019-2020 Boy’s Coach of the Year by the VHSL.

“I was blown away, I really was. It was really humbling, I feel blessed, there are so many great coaches everywhere, especially in Virginia,” Gruse said. “They are well deserving of this award.”

Gruse was named the Class 3 Boy’s Basketball Coach of the Year in April. With the new statewide award, Gruse will have a chance to be honored regionally and nationally by the National Federation of State High Schools.

“For them to pick me, I feel so blessed for that to happen. Doesn’t happen without Derrick Roth, my associate head coach, Tim Myers my assistant coach, and Ethan Humphries who was our JV coach last year. And I had unbelievable players too, really good players make a really good coach.”

Cave Spring is scheduled to begin practice for the 2020-2021 season on December 7.