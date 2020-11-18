Freeze focused on Liberty despite rumors

Lynchburg, VA. – Liberty is out to the best start in program history with a former power-5 coach at the helm. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Hugh Freeze would immediately be on every speculative “short list” literally minutes after the South Carolina job became available. This isn’t new for the former Ole Miss coach. Freeze continues to lead Liberty to program firsts, like bowl bid, bowl victory, power five victory, and now, three consecutive weeks in the AP Poll. With another ACC opponent coming this weekend in NC State, and an undefeated record on the line, Freeze took a moment to address the latest rumors about the Gamecocks job.

“My total focus is on our kids and liberty University end and building this program and that’s the answer you’re going to get it You ask this week next week or the following weeks so I don’t know how else I can address it I have addressed it 10 times and said that it would take some thing very very very special for me to even consider it and I don’t know that even that what do it mean considering at my focus is here I’m at peace and love what we’re doing," Freeze says.

Will Muschamp was fired Sunday midway through his 5th season in Columbia, after the gamecocks lost to Ole Miss 59-42 on Saturday. South Carolina has dropped 14 of their last 20 dating back to the end of the 2018 season.