Hokies end long stretch of games on the road at Pitt

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is heading into their ninth straight game on Saturday, another challenge awaiting in Pennsylvania.

“Going on the road to Pitt,” head coach Justin Fuente said. “This is a similar challenge in terms of, offensively, we’re going up against a big athletic defensive line.”

And Pittsburgh’s defense is notorious for packing the box in order to stop what Virginia Tech is best at.

“We’re very excited for this matchup, they do pack the box a lot, we just have to be focused,” offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw said. “ID whoever we’re going to and be ready to go.”

“You have to change your measurement of a successful run when you play Pitt,” Fuente added. “There are that many people in there.”

The Panthers are 4-4, two of their losses were only by one point, so their potential on offense cannot be overlooked.

“They have playmakers, a lot of playmakers over there,” safety Devin Taylor said. “They have some receivers that can run, and they have a quarterback that can get the ball all over the field.”

And the Hokies' biggest weapon is on his way back to recovery after an injury. Khalil Herbert had 8 carries for 49 yards on Saturday against Miami.

“Miami defensive lineman were begging for him to come in the game,” Darrisaw said. “Well he got in and you see what he did. All teams respect Khalil, he’s a great back.”

One more push until a much needed bye week. Kick off is 4 p.m. and can be streamed on ACCN.