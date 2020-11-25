North Cross star signs with Tennessee Swimming

Roanoke, Va. – At the home of the North Cross Raiders, swimming star Asia Minnes signs on with the University of Tennessee. Asia moved to Roanoke in 2019 from Canada after winning the 2018 Canadian Jr. national title in the 200 IM. She won a pair of VISAA individual swimming titles and shattered 7 North Cross school records. Asia credits her the support of her family in getting her to this very important milestone.

“I mean it’s meant everything to me my family has always always always been there they’re the reason I’m here today and I couldn’t imagine doing it without them they’ve done everything they have sacrificed so much for me to be here,” Minnes explained.

Minnes was named the 2020 Blue Ridge Conference swimmer of the year and listed as the top-ranked 100 Breaststroker in SwimSwam’s “way too early list of girls from high school Class of 2021.”