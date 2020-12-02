Liberty football still planning to play Coastal Carolina despite coronavirus concerns

LYNCHBURG, Va. – There are some COVID-19 concerns within the Liberty Flames football program, according to a university athletic department official.

Liberty, which is scheduled to conclude its regular season in Conway, South Carolina, against Coastal Carolina, has been in communication with its opponent.

At this time, the plan is still to play the 2 p.m. game as scheduled.

On Wednesday morning, the Flames held a normal practicing and the team has been following its normal COVID-19 testing protocols this week.

ESPN’s College GameDay is traveling to Conway for its broadcast Saturday.