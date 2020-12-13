57ºF

Big second-quarter lifts Virginia Tech past Virginia, 33-15

Hokies reclaim bragging rights after losing Commonwealth Cup last year

It was a short hiatus without the Commonwealth Cup for Virginia Tech.

After getting beat by Virginia for the first time in 15 years last season in Charlottesville, the Hokies reclaimed bragging rights on Saturday, earning a 33-15 win over the Cavaliers at Lane Stadium.

Khalil Herbert rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries for Virginia Tech (5-6), which outscored Virginia in the second quarter, 24-0, to take a 27-7 halftime lead.

Brennan Armstrong went 25-of-45 passing for 259 yards and two touchdown in defeat for Virginia (5-5).

