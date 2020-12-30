Flames hope to stay hot in ASUN conference play

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It proved to be a solid non-conference start for the 8-3 Liberty Flames. One that featured two wins over power 5 programs in Mississippi State and South Carolina. But the most important part of the season begins in just a few weeks, where they will have time to prepare for ASUN Conference play to begin on Friday.

“We can always get better. We’re not a finished product by any means,” said Flames head coach Ritchie McKay.

“I think what has been a blessing in disguise is the depth that we have has allowed us to not play our starters, or our heavy minute guys as much. I think there’s a development for those younger guys, or inexperienced guys, that coincides with offloading your high minute guys.”

Liberty has 13 players that have played in at least 7 games this season.

“That variable may change when league play starts, because the games are significant, you’re positioning for seeding and winning a championship. We weren’t really in many close games after the first five, so I think that execution down the stretch we will pay a lot of attention to after the break ends,” McKay said.

The last team Liberty saw in 2020 was Lipscomb in the ASUN championship, and that is who they will open up with on Friday Jan. 1 with a 3 p.m. tipoff in Nashville.