Hokies drop fourth straight on the road at Georgia Tech 56-54

ATLANTA, Ga. – Virginia Tech’s starting five- Aisha Sheppard, Cayla King, Azana Baines, Asiah Jones and Elizabeth Kitley- combined for 44 points on Sunday but turnovers and mistakes kept the Hokies from snapping a 3-game losing streak.

Aisha Sheppard tried to set the tone early with 12 first half points, finishing with 20.

“I thought we left opportunities on the table where we didn’t capitalize,” said head coach Kenny Brooks.

“We’re not playing together right now and we’re not trusting each other enough and it’s showing. It’s showing at the worst time in the game.”

“Minimize the mistakes that we make throughout the game because they’re becoming repetitive because we’re seeing it in multiple different films, multiple different games it’s the same mistakes,” said Hokies guard Aisha Sheppard.