Hauser, Huff lead No. 8 Virginia past Syracuse 81-58

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Sam Hauser hit seven of Virginia’s 14 3-pointers and the No. 8 Cavaliers cruised to an 81-58 victory against Syracuse. Hauser hit five 3s before halftime as Virginia took a 41-26 lead into the locker room. He finished with 21 points. Virginia’s Jay Huff added a career-high 21 points to go along with 12 rebounds. It was the seventh consecutive victory for the 2019 national champions. Quincy Guerrier led the Orange with 15 points, and Alan Griffin had 13.

“I liked our movement and how we shared the ball,” said Virginia head coach Tony Bennett.

“We took a lot of threes, made a lot but got a variation of some high low passing, back cuts and some decent dribble penetration. I think it was a 22 assist night, sharing the ball and when Sam, Trey and Jay are shooting like that and the other guys making good decisions, I thought it felt right.”

“It’s just making the right play, honestly, and those guys are really good at it,” said Sam Hauser.

“I think even Jay and Trey and myself, and guys come off the bench as well, I think everybody has the mindset like, ‘You know, we might have a good shot but if we make one more baskets a great shot.’ So playing with unselfish guys is awesome, and it showed tonight and obviously everybody kind of had their two cents on the game because of the way the ball moves. It was a great job, everyone,” Hauser said.