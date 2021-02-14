VMI downs Samford, earns 6th SOCON win of the season

LEXINGTON, Va. – VMI held an eight point lead at halftime, setting up a momentous second half where they had a 32-9 run, on its way to a 85-56 win over Samford.

“We came out of the locker room in the second half and played with a lot of energy and it never hurts to make shots and I thought we did a good job of that and sharing the ball,” said VMI head Coach Dan Earl.

The 29-point win is the largest conference victory under head coach Dan Earl as the Keydets moved to 10-1 at home this season.

Sean Conway led all scorers with 22 points, which including six three pointers. VMI made 15 as a team. Jake Stephens poured in 14 points while Kamdyn Curfman added 17.

“Jake Stephens only had three shot attempts and we certainly want him to get more, but he was able to get to the free throw line. We did a pretty decent job against a team that presses,” Earl said.

“I thought we also did a pretty decent job of playing with a big lead and time left. Taking appropriate shots, still playing fast when it was there, but also running some offense when it wasn’t there.”

Ad

Senior guard Greg Parham also reached the 1,000 point mark of his career.

“He’s a wonderful young man. Super proud of him. We’ve talked about how much he has improved this past year. It’s a tribute to him and his hard work. He’s playing with confidence and he’s aggressive. His nice for him to get a milestone like this,” said coach Earl.