Patrick Henry girls lead charge into State semifinals

Roanoke, Va. – The Patrick Henry girls basketball team is back to back--Region 5D champs under head coach Mike Hedrick.

Now the Patriots are set to host Potomac Falls at 4;30 p,m. in the state semifinals. Coach Hedrick says the visiting Panthers will bring a lot of size to Roanoke.

”They have a lot of length, you know. They run a primarily a match-up zone. They’ve got some six-footers back there so it’s smart that they do it the way they do. It’s gonna be a game that’s really about controlling tempo. If you see the game going up and down, up and down, a little bit erratic -- that means we’re doing our job. If you see a game that looks some like a snail can compete, it could be a long night for us,” Hedrick explains.

The Patrick Henry boys will immediately follow the girls with a 6:30 p.m. start against Stone Bridge in the Class 5 boys state semifinals.